Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 200 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $10,616,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in AECOM by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in AECOM by 4,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in AECOM by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ACM stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 402,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,017.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

