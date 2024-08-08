Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,245 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAH traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $103.29. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

