Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 475 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.64. 1,178,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,466. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.90. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

