Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,887 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Celsius were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 96.5% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth about $57,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Up 1.1 %

Celsius stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,472,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.