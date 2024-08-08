Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 800 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,164,396 shares of company stock worth $108,289,707. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. 75,747,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,160,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.42, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

