Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,844,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

