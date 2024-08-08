Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE HE opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
