Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

