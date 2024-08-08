Heartland BancCorp’s (HLAN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.

Heartland BancCorp Price Performance

Shares of HLAN stock remained flat at $137.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

