Heartland BancCorp’s (HLAN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.
Heartland BancCorp Price Performance
Shares of HLAN stock remained flat at $137.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares.
Heartland BancCorp Company Profile
