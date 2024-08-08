Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.16. 1,831,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,998,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Henry Schein by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $103,446,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,947,000 after purchasing an additional 333,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

