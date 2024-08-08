Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLF

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at $993,421.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Herbalife Stock Down 4.2 %

Herbalife stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $913.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.