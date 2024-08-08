Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Lowered to $4.25

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $5.25 to $4.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Holley from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 365,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,679. The firm has a market cap of $374.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. Holley has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

In other news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Holley by 129.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,590,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,997 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Holley by 1,717.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 582,283 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 306,874 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Holley during the first quarter worth $937,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Holley during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

