Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

HOLI opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,520,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 894,022 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.