HubSpot’s (HUBS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $700.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.04.

HubSpot stock traded up $15.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $476.35. 1,782,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,956. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $541.46 and its 200 day moving average is $591.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after buying an additional 39,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HubSpot by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,236,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

