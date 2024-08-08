Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.35. 780,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,769. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

