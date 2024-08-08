Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $133.35. 780,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.81. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 9.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

