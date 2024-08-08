Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Announces Earnings Results

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.

Hycroft Mining Stock Up 5.2 %

HYMC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23. 114,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.89. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

