Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Announces Earnings Results

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.
Hycroft Mining Stock Up 5.2 %
HYMC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23. 114,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.89. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.65.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hycroft Mining
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.