i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.0 million-$263.0 million. i3 Verticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIIV

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 152,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $811.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,428.00 and a beta of 1.58.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.