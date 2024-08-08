IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 125.97% from the stock’s current price.

IAC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 227,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,988. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.56.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IAC during the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC in the second quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 55.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

