Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.0 million. Ichor also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.15 EPS.

Ichor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $979.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.94. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Ichor will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

