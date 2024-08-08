Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1448 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Informa Price Performance
Shares of IFJPY opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Informa has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.
Informa Company Profile
