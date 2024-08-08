Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1448 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Shares of IFJPY opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Informa has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

