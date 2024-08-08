Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Innospec Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of IOSP traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.43. 177,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,271. Innospec has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In related news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

