Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Innoviva stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Research analysts expect that Innoviva will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,614,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 569,117 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 369.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 361,797 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,663,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,070,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 90.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 391,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 185,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

