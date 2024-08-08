Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) General Counsel Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 116,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AMBC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. 649,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,051. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $478.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after buying an additional 65,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 797,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 127,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 118.0% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 434,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 235,058 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMBC. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

