Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Acquires 6 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,747 ($35.11) per share, with a total value of £164.82 ($210.63).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,451 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £147.06 ($187.94).

On Wednesday, June 5th, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,437 ($31.14) per share, with a total value of £146.22 ($186.86).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of LON:BATS traded up GBX 19 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,803 ($35.82). 4,156,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,151. The company has a market cap of £62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.29, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,520.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,421.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.47. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,228.78 ($28.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,817 ($36.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BATS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($51.12) to GBX 3,450 ($44.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.17) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BATS

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.