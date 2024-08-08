Insider Buying: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Acquires $10,346.40 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 68,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 979,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 150,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.
- On Friday, May 10th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 10,500 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050.00.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November
About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November
The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
