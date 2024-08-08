Insider Buying: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Acquires $10,346.40 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 68,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 979,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 14th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 150,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.
  • On Friday, May 10th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 10,500 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNOV. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $367,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November (BATS:UNOV)

