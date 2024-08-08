Insider Buying: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Acquires $10,346.40 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 68,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 979,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 150,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 10,500 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNOV. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $367,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.