Insider Buying: LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Buys $32,300.00 in Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director George Parmer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,252.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Parmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, George Parmer purchased 5,000 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00.

On Friday, June 14th, George Parmer purchased 5,124 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.04.

On Wednesday, June 12th, George Parmer purchased 4,256 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,642.56.

LINKBANCORP Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LNKB opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $234.60 million, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.51.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

