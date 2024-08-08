Insider Buying: MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) SVP Acquires 81,165 Shares of Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) SVP William B. Mintz purchased 81,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,161.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,009,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,018.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of MPLN stock remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. MultiPlan Co. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 122.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $233.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that MultiPlan Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
