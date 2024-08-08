Insider Buying: MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) SVP Acquires 81,165 Shares of Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) SVP William B. Mintz purchased 81,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,161.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,009,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,018.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MultiPlan Price Performance

Shares of MPLN stock remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. MultiPlan Co. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 122.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $233.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that MultiPlan Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 482,944 shares during the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 770,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLN

MultiPlan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.