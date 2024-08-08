Insider Buying: Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Purchases $17,953.60 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $17,953.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,571,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.