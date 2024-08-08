Insider Buying: Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Purchases $477,950.00 in Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) Director Viet D. Dinh bought 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,711.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 1.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

