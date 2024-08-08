Insider Buying: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) CEO Buys $15,220.00 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 2,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $15,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,795.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UBFO opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $132.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 26.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

