Insider Buying: Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) CFO Acquires 4,348 Shares of Stock

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) CFO Gillian Munson acquired 4,348 shares of Vimeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,131.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,040,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,818,329.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of VMEO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 2,028,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.50 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vimeo by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,405 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 350.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 275,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 214,238 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 18.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 928,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 143,025 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

