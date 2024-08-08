Insider Selling: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Sells 18,249 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $96,902.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,154.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 1,194,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 576,120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,089,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 349,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 231,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 308,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

