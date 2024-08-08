Insider Selling: Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Sells 8,400 Shares of Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$86,100.00.
Brompton Split Banc Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of SBC stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.80. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,322. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.97 and a 1 year high of C$9.91. The stock has a market cap of C$190.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.95.
About Brompton Split Banc
