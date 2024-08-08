Insider Selling: Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Sells 8,400 Shares of Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$86,100.00.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBC stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.80. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,322. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.97 and a 1 year high of C$9.91. The stock has a market cap of C$190.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.95.

Get Brompton Split Banc alerts:

About Brompton Split Banc

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Split Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Split Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.