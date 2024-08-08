Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Sells $585,920.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,630,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, July 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $559,160.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $555,360.00.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $152.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $156.12.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

