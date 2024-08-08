Insider Selling: PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) CFO Sells $3,748,504.97 in Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PulteGroup Trading Down 3.0 %

PHM opened at $119.98 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $135.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

