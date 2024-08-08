Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Sells $80,481.25 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mercedes Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

