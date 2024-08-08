Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CEO Sells 17,924 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.72, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,990.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TTEK traded up $3.11 on Thursday, hitting $231.76. 251,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.35 and a 12 month high of $234.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.53.

Tetra Tech shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

