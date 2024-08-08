Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,065.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Willdan Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WLDN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 113,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,465. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.20 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Willdan Group by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,628,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

