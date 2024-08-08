InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,847.33 ($74.73).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.07) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($106.07) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

IHG opened at GBX 7,232 ($92.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,096.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,636 ($72.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,790 ($112.33). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,080.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,996.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,544.67%.

In other news, insider Ron Kalifa acquired 679 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,624 ($97.43) per share, with a total value of £51,766.96 ($66,155.86). 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

