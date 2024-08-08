International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $107.00 Price Target at UBS Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.55. 1,736,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,741. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,919,000 after buying an additional 344,377 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,917,000 after buying an additional 80,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,360,000 after buying an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after buying an additional 162,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,539,000 after buying an additional 51,143 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

