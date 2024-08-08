International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.58. 605,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

