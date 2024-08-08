Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.45.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.4 %

ITCI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. 420,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,122. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.