Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 2.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $445.87 and last traded at $445.87. 14,982,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 41,034,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.77.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 3.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.95.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.