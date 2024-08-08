Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 2.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $445.87 and last traded at $445.87. 14,982,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 41,034,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.77.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.95.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

