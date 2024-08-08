Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 116,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 82,518 shares.The stock last traded at $31.17 and had previously closed at $30.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $989.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSPH. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.