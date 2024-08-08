Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 563,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 534,420 shares.The stock last traded at $79.33 and had previously closed at $78.16.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $570.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,030.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after buying an additional 213,186 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 117,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,000,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

