Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ardelyx (ARDX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX):

8/5/2024 – Ardelyx had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Ardelyx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Ardelyx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Ardelyx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2024 – Ardelyx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Ardelyx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Ardelyx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Ardelyx was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

6/28/2024 – Ardelyx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/20/2024 – Ardelyx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Ardelyx Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of ARDX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 3,545,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,186. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Get Ardelyx Inc alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $125,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $125,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,011.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 286,182 shares of company stock worth $1,920,302 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,026.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.