Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

7/30/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $142.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $168.00.

7/29/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BAH stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.80. 700,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,995. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,212 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

