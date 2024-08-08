iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.11)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $217-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.25 million. iRobot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -3.770–3.310 EPS.

iRobot Stock Down 15.0 %

IRBT stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. iRobot has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $238.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 99.56%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

