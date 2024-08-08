iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,756. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

