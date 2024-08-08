iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 697,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 548% from the previous session’s volume of 107,750 shares.The stock last traded at $55.57 and had previously closed at $54.51.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.