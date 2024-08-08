iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 697,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 548% from the previous session’s volume of 107,750 shares.The stock last traded at $55.57 and had previously closed at $54.51.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.